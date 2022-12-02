Gotabaya, Mahinda Rajapaksa's Overseas Visits Cost Sri Lanka LKR 40MN In 2021: Report

Sri Lanka Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's at least five foreign trips cost an estimated 40 million Sri Lankan Rupees (LKR), as per the details outlined by the Presidential Secretariat and the Prime Minister’s Office on a directive issued by the Right to Information Commission. The visits abroad were made by the two Sri Lankan politicians, involved in the controversy for widespread corruption, earlier last year ahead of the political turmoil and violent protests that marred the Asian country. The total cost of these trips was borne by the country's state exchequer, reported Sri Lanka’s Daily Mirror on Dec 1.

"Gotabaya and Mahinda, who were ousted from power after a large-scale uprising, spent a staggering LKR 44, 739,184.91 for five official visits abroad in 2021," the report on Thursday claimed.

Ex-Sri Lankan PM's trips cost 83 percent of total expenditure

An initial request to disclose the spending was rejected by Sri Lanka's Presidential Secretariat and the Prime Minister’s Office in January this year. The information was demanded under the Right to Information Act. New details now reveal that of the total LKR 44 million expenditure, nearly LKR 36 million was spent alone by former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa over his visits to a foreign country. His brother and former President Gotabaya, meanwhile, spent a whopping LKR 7 million for three official visits overseas, although the names of the country visited was not mentioned in the report.

It was estimated that the total cost of Sri Lanka's ex-Prime Minister’s official visits abroad amounted to 83 percent of the total expenditure. Mahinda Rajapaksa’s visits abroad were more expensive, comparatively, due to the large entourage that accompanied him abroad during his visits.

This came despite that the Sri Lankans were hit with an economic crisis that made basic commodities such as medicines, food, fuel, and agricultural products unaffordable. The United Nations (UN) team in Sri Lanka and non-governmental organizations expanded the joint Humanitarian Needs and Priorities (HNP) Plan in order to provide basic amenities, food, clothing, and life-saving assistance to at least 3.4 million people that suffered from the worst financial crisis since country's Independence.