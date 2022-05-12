Gotabaya Rajapaksa Assures New Government Will Be Empowered To Take Sri Lanka Forward

As Sri Lanka continues to battle economic and political instability, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa announced steps to form a new government that could take the country forward. In a series of tweets on Thursday, the Lankan leader stated that steps would be taken to ensure that the country does not fall into anarchy and continues to progress. This comes as the island nation of 22 million residents is currently battling the worst economic crisis in its history. Nationwide protests against the Rajapaksa administration have prompted Mahinda Rajapaksa to step down from the Prime Ministerial position.

Meanwhile, his elder brother and President said that a new PM and cabinet would be appointed within this week. Furthermore, he underscored that the new government would be given the opportunity to amend the constitution so as to re-enact to further empower the parliament. Additionally, suggestions to abolish the executive presidency would also be considered. Amidst escalating violence in the country, the embattled leader urged the international community to provide assistance and aid to keep the state machinery functioning.

Steps will be taken to form a new gov to prevent the country falling into anarchy & to maintain the affairs of the state that have come to a halt.



A PM who commands majority in Parliament & is able to secure the confidence of the people will be appointed within this week. — Gotabaya Rajapaksa (@GotabayaR) May 12, 2022

The new gov will be given the opportunity to present a new program & empowered to take the country forward.

Further, steps will be taken to amend the constitution to re-enact the contents of the 19th Amendment to further empower the Parliament. — Gotabaya Rajapaksa (@GotabayaR) May 12, 2022

Calls from various factions for the abolition of the executive presidency will be considered. With the new government & their potential to stabilize the country, we will have an opportunity to discuss this & work towards a common consensus. — Gotabaya Rajapaksa (@GotabayaR) May 12, 2022

I humbly request assistance in maintaining the uninterrupted function of the state machinery in order to protect the lives of the people & their property. To maintain continuous supply of essentials without allowing the country to collapse at any point in time. — Gotabaya Rajapaksa (@GotabayaR) May 12, 2022

What is happening in Sri Lanka?

Sri Lanka- nicknamed the pearl of the Indian Ocean- is facing its worst economic crisis ever. An acute shortage of foreign currency has left the Rajapaksa administration unable to pay for essential imports, thereby triggering a never seen battle for basics. The country has also steeply devalued its currency last month, taking the value of the Sri Lankan Rupee to 297.85 US dollars (on Saturday). All this has triggered massive protests in the country with people signalling that their patience has waned.

Hundreds of people took to the street protesting against the severe economic crisis and further demanded the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. In view of the situation, the Rajapaksa administration declared a public emergency in the island nation with effect on Friday. As the situation unfolds, the administration has knocked the doors of India, China as well as the IMF for financial help.

(Image: AP)