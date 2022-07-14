Gotabaya Rajapaksa In Singapore On Private Visit, Hasn't Sought Asylum: Singapore Govt

The Singapore government has issued a statement on Gotabaya Rajapaksa landing at the Changi Airport there, stating that the embattled Sri Lankan President was granted permission to enter the city-state on a private visit. According to an official declaration from Singapore's foreign ministry on July 14, Rajapaksa has not requested or been granted asylum.

The ministry in an official statement, announced, "In response to media queries, it is confirmed that Mr Rajapaksa has been allowed entry into Singapore on a private visit. He has not asked for asylum and neither has he been granted any asylum. Singapore generally does not grant requests for asylum."

Rajapaksa and wife will stay in Singapore: Sources

As per sources, Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his wife plan to remain in Singapore and will not travel farther to the Middle East. Earlier on Thursday, several media reports stated that the Sri Lankan President and his wife were scheduled to fly to Jeddah from Singapore.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa, 73, went into hiding after demonstrators stormed his home on July 9, and he stated on July 13 that he would send over his resignation letter. Rajapaksa and his wife later fled to the Maldives. Soon after, he appointed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as Sri Lanka's interim President.

Sri Lanka crisis

Meanwhile, in Sri Lanka, a curfew has been enforced in the Colombo District from 12 p.m. on July 14 until 5 a.m. July 15, according to the government communications department. The country is in the grip of its greatest economic crisis, with surging inflation, and is facing a serious scarcity of fuel and other basic goods. Due to an oil supply deficit, schools and government offices have been forced to close till further notice.

Reduced domestic agricultural production, a lack of foreign exchange reserves, and a depreciation of the local currency have all contributed to the shortages. The economic catastrophe will push families into hunger and poverty, some for the first time, adding to the half-million individuals who have fallen below the poverty line as a result of the pandemic, according to the World Bank.

