Gotabaya Rajapaksa Leaves For Singapore On Saudi Airlines Flight; Resignation Awaited

While the home country still awaits his resignation, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa left for Singapore at noon on Thursday on a Saudi Airlines flight SV 788, revealed a Maldives Journal to News Cutter. The flight was issued by the airline's office in Jeddah. After landing in Singapore, he will leave for Jeddah, reported AP. It has also been reported that he was accompanied by three others who are expected to be his wife and two bodyguards.

Earlier, media reports had stated that a private jet had landed in the Maldives to take the embattled Sri Lankan leader to get to Singapore, as the authorities in the Lion city said that his asylum request was 'under consideration'.

After the tumultuous protests in Sri Lanka over the weekend when demonstrators stormed inside Rajapaksa's official residence which prompted the leader to flee the country and reach the Maldives, Galle Face protesters now reportedly decided to hand over all government buildings, including the President's House, President's Office, and Prime Minister's Office back to the authorities. Moreover, a curfew has been imposed in Colombo until 5 AM (local time) tomorrow. The latest development came after at least 2 security personnel were injured in fresh clashes between the army and the anti-government protesters on Wednesday.

Rajapaksa to resign 'as soon as possible'

In the latest update pertaining to Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa's resignation, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said that the embattled leader told him that he is "is under a lot of pressure and that steps will be taken to send the resignation letter as soon as possible". According to the NewsFirst report, the speaker is seeking legal advice to determine if it could be considered that Rajapaksa left the office, even without the letter of resignation.

Speaker’s remarks came in the backdrop of Rajapaksa making several assurances that he will send in his resignation by the close of day on July 13. However, Abeywardena confirmed on Thursday that he still did not receive any letter from Rajapaksa, even though the Sri Lankan leader fled the country and reached the Maldives on Wednesday and is now seeking asylum in Singapore. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was appointed as the acting president.

Image: AP