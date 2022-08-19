Gotabaya Rajapaksa Likely To Return To Sri Lanka As He Awaits Green Card To Settle In US

Almost a month after fleeing Sri Lanka amid massive anti-government protests demanding his resignation, reports now suggest that former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is planning to settle with his wife and son in the United States and is presently waiting to obtain a US Green Card.

Sri Lankan newspaper Daily Mirror reported that Rajapaksha's lawyers in America have already started the procedure to obtain the green card which he was eligible to apply for, as his wife Loma Rajapaksa is a US citizen. His lawyers in Colombo will submit the required documents to go initiate the process.

It is pertinent to note that in a bid to contest the 2019 presidential elections, Rajapaksha renounced his US citizenship. Earlier, he had immigrated to the US in 1998 after taking early retirement from the Sri Lanka Army and moving into the field of information technology. He eventually returned to Sri Lanka in 2005.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa to return to Sri Lanka

The 73-year-old former President who is presently in a hotel in Bangkok with his wife is also expected to return to Sri Lanka on August 25, cancelling his initial plan to remain in Thailand at least till November, the report further added. He reportedly took the decision to return to his home country as he was not allowed to move freely in Thailand due to security concerns.

The hotel where he is staying is also under police protection where officers from the Special Branch Bureau in plain clothes are deployed to ensure his safety. He has been advised to remain indoors during his stay in Bangkok.

Earlier in July, the former president fled to the Maldives and later to Singapore on a medical visa. Following that, he along with his wife went to Thailand and were assured to stay as long as they want.

Image: AP