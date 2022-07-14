Gotabaya Rajapaksa's Asylum Request In Singapore 'under Negotiation': Report

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's request for asylum in Singapore is 'under negotiation', revealed Singaporean sources to News Cutter as the embattled leader was set to arrive in the Lion City on Thursday. The source was quoted by the media outlet as saying, "He was apprehensive of travelling with the general public for security reasons. He wanted a private jet."

Notably, the Singaporean government has been silent on issues related to the fallen Sri Lankan leader who chose to leave his country and reach the Maldives amid turmoil and has not yet resigned, leaving the government in limbo. It was previously reported that Rajapaksa had failed to board the Singapore-based flight due to security threats. He was reportedly planning to leave Male on flight SQ437 but he did not board the airline.

"Gotabhaya Rajapaksa is still negotiating. Interestingly enough, the Singapore government has kept silent on the matter so far," the source was also quoted as saying by the media outlet.

The latest revelation pertaining to the Sri Lankan crisis came as Rajapaksa fled Sri Lanka along with his wife and two bodyguards with the full approval of the government and on a military jet. His whereabouts were unknown on Saturday when thousands of demonstrators stormed inside his official residence at Colombo Fort. Demonstrators, some of whom broke into PM Ranil Wickremesinghe’s home, had demanded the leaders resign and decided to stay inside their homes.

Rajapaksa, who first reportedly agreed to step down from the post, arrived in the Maldives on a military jet on Wednesday. While the protesters waited, Sri Lankan Parliament’s speaker said that he was yet to receive Rajapaksa’s resignation. On Thursday, July 14, days after the tumultuous protests rocked the country, Sri Lankan President is yet to step down, which would mark the greatest blow to the Rajapaksa family which has been ruling Sri Lanka like a family business. He appointed Wickremesinghe as acting president.

Sri Lankan PM asks army to do ‘whatever it takes’ to restore order

Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan PM has asked the military to do “whatever is necessary to restore order" after protesters stormed his office on Wednesday. In the country crippled by an acute shortage of fuel, medicines and other essential items, the discontent with the Sri Lankan government has been growing among the residents.

Soldiers were even deployed around the city but as per AP, the troops only watched from afar as the crowds entered Rajapaksa’s sprawling residence and even splashed in the spool. Meanwhile, the occupants of the Wickremesinghe's residence were captured cooking in an outdoor kitchen and playing the tabletop game carrom. Some even slept on the sofas.

Following days of chaos, Wickremesinghe said in a television address, “We can't tear up our constitution. We can't allow fascists to take over. We must end this fascist threat to democracy” while also urging the demonstrators to leave his occupied office and other government buildings.

