Govt Chalks Out 4-point Plan To Deal With Suez Canal Blockage That's Choking Global Trade

In order to deal with the situation arising from the blockage of the Suez Canal, the Ministry of Commerce has come up with a four-point concept. It advised that the ships get re-routed via Cape of Good Hope. The plan chalked out in a meeting convened by the logistics division, Ministry of Commerce on Friday also includes prioritisation of cargo, freight rates, advisory to ports and re-routing of ships.

The meeting was chaired by Pawan Agarwal, Special Secretary (Logistics) and attended by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, ADG Shipping, Container Shipping Lines Association (CSLA) and Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO).

FIEO, Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) and Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) will identify cargo, particularly perishable cargo, for priority movement and work with the shipping lines for the same.

Blockage of Suez Canal

Suez Canal is a 193-km canal- an artificial sea-level waterway in Egypt that connects the Mediterranean Sea to the Red Sea. It also provided the shortest sea link between Asia and Europe. On Tuesday, the 224,000-tonne container ship was grounded which caused complete blockage of the traffic and delayed a number of ships carrying cargo ranging from oil to consumer goods.

This route is usually used for the Indian exports/imports worth USD 200 billion to/from North America, South America and Europe. It includes petroleum goods, organic chemicals, iron and steel, automobile, machinery, textiles and carpets, handicrafts including furniture, leather goods, etc.

According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry's statement, the blockage of the Suez Canal has hit global trade.

"If two more days are taken before the efforts result in clearance of the canal, the total backlog created would be about 350 vessels. It is estimated that this backlog should take about a week time to clear out. It was decided in the meeting to closely monitor the situation," as per the ministry statement.

The Container Shipping Lines Association (CSLA) further assured that the freight rates as per existing contracts will be honoured.

"A request has been made to the shipping lines to maintain stability in freight rates during the period of this crisis. It was noted that the situation is temporary and is unlikely to have a long-lasting impact," the statement read.

As per the ministry estimates, once the blockage is over, it is expected that some bunching may take place, especially at the ports of JNPT, Mundra and Hazira. The backlog would take about a week's time to clear out. It was decided in the meeting to closely monitor the situation.

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image Credits: AP)