Grand Palace Reopens For Visitors As Bangkok Eases Lockdown Restrictions

Bangkok, the capital city of Thailand has reportedly reopened its Grand Palace for visitors as it moves towards easing the coronavirus lockdown restrictions. According to the reports, this step was taken to open the shattered economy which has witnessed a huge plunge for two months when the lockdown began. As the coronavirus cases decrease in the country, the authorities have allowed reopening many malls and business centers.

Thailand on May 17 opened its malls and department stores for the first time since March as a part of its larger plan to relax the coronavirus restrictions. The coronavirus pandemic and the restrictions placed in order to prevent its spread has greatly impacted its tourism and domestic activities. Thailand’s economy has been pushed into recession much sooner than expected.

Parliament passes 1.9 trillion baht package

Thailand’s parliament reportedly passed a 1.9 trillion baht ($58 billion) economic stimulus package on May 31 to provide support to the vulnerable population amid the coronavirus pandemic. Thailand’s government listed out a plan to borrow 1 trillion baht and central bank measures worth another 900 billion baht in soft loans and support for corporate bonds among the three bills it passed in the legislature.

The bill, which is expected to be approved by the upper house Senate in early July after the commencement, would help the administration in the recovery of the economy in shackles due to the pandemic and looming recession, as per the reports. Of the total 1 trillion baht of borrowing, over 600 billion baht will be utilized for the relief from the pandemic and healthcare, while the remaining will be used towards the job creation and uplifting the economy. As of June 1, the country would begin to resume businesses as a part of the third leg of four-stage easing of its lockdown, officials announced in a statement. Further, the country would ease restrictions in order to kickstart the economy.

(Image credit: AP)