Mother-of-the-groom Slammed By Her Grandchild For Wearing Identical White Dress As Bride's

In a bizarre incident, a mother of the groom has been slammed by her own grandchild for wearing a white dress that was almost similar to the bride's. A Reddit user Dude9897 shared a snap from his parents' wedding album dubbing grandma a “monster-in-law.” In the snap, it can be seen that the bride wearing a high-necked lace gown with long sleeves and embroidery fitting. Her mother in law can be seen standing to her left wearing a high-necked lace gown with sheer sleeves and embroidered detailing.

The user wrote captioning the snap, "My parents with my dad's parents. My grandma said it was cream though!". He added, "No one ever called her out on it and this wedding was in 85. I get upset when I see this at other weddings (and I have). It really takes the shine away from the bride".

Users reactions on the snap

The users got pissed off at the lookalike dresses, sharing their outrage in the comments. One wrote, "I get upset when I see this at other weddings (and I have). It really takes the shine away from the bride and I just think that's so incredibly disrespectful… You are there for them, not for you.”

The second user wrote, "The colour doesn't bother me as much as the style. If this was a "cream" evening gown, it would be borderline; but this is a FREAKING WEDDING GOWN.” The third user wrote, "Tell your mom the internet is giving grandma the side eye she deserves.”

