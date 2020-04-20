Great Pyramids of Giza light up with 'stay home message' amid coronavirus pandemic

In celebration of the World Heritage Day, Egypt lit up the Great Pyramids of Giza with blue lights. However, in the wake of the current coronavirus situation, the pyramids on the Giza plateau carried safety messages for citizens including ‘stay home and stay safe' amongst others. The COVID-19 pandemic has till now resulted in 239 fatalities and 3,144 infections in the African nation.

Yesterday the Pyramids were lit to celebrate the World heritage day. We have treasures that we have to cherish. As the Necropolis from Giza to Dahshour site is on UNESCO’s list we took the chance to virtually celebrate with you. #IcomosIDMS2020 #ExperienceEgyptSoon #StayHome pic.twitter.com/OODzuwNZZ4 — ExperienceEgypt (@ExperienceEgypt) April 19, 2020

'Stay Home. Stay Safe'

The celebration also featured a musical performance which was played on-screen along with some World Heritage Day slogans. Egypt's Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, Khalen El-Enany, who attended the celebrations, reportedly said that they had come there to celebrate the World Heritage Day by putting some messages on the second pyramid. One of the messages read, “Stay Home, Stay Safe and Experience Egypt Soon.” He also said that they shared three slogans on World Heritage Day, that were 'Shared Cultures, Shared Heritage and Shared Responsibility.'

With inputs from agencies.

Image credits: Twitter/BeholdIsrael