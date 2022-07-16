'Greater Efforts Needed To Get Routine Immunisation Rates Back To Pre-COVID-19 Times': WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Saturday said that greater efforts are needed in the South-East Asia Region to revive routine immunisation in order to get the rates back to the pre-COVID times -- as despite the countries trying really hard, many challenges and gaps still persist to curb the spread of illnesses other than COVID-19.

Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh -- Regional Director WHO South-East Asia, as per PTI said, "Commendably the region has administered three billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines to date, since January 2021 when the first dose of vaccine was administered in the South-East Asia Region. As we focus on further scaling up COVID-19 vaccination coverage, we must also do all we can to ensure no child is deprived of life-saving vaccines offered under routine immunisation services."

Further adding, she said, "In order to manage the considerable challenges, a committed health workforce is required." However, she also said that many countries in these regions have demonstrated that routine immunisation can be maintained or scaled up along with COVID-19 vaccination.

Six countries in South-East Asia maintained high vaccination rates

Notably, the health organisation mentioned that Bangladesh, Maldives, Sri Lanka and Thailand have maintained high vaccination rates of over 95% DTP3 coverage throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. But, Bhutan has witnessed a slight decline in 2020 but surpassed its pre-pandemic coverage of 97% to record 98% DTP3 coverage in 2021.

Globally, DTP3 (third dose of vaccines for diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis) in one-year-old children, is a proxy indicator for immunisation coverage. Nepal has substantially revived routine immunisation coverage for DTP3 from 84% in 2020 to 91% in 2021. These six countries have also achieved high COVID-19 vaccination coverage.

In 2021 India provided close to 2 billion doses of COVID-19 and other childhood vaccines taken together, which was over 5 times more than the yhear 20202.

WHO's efforts

To revitalise routine immunisation coverage following the COVID-19 pandemic, WHO in March this year even convened a South-East Asia Regional Working Group on Immunisation. In fact during the programme, WHO stressed on strengthening catch-up campaigns, tracking unvaccinated and under-vaccinated children, combining COVID-19 vaccination with routine immunization, training of health workers and addressing the concerns of communities.

