Greece To Build Permanent Migrant Center On Lesbos After Fire Destruction

On September 13, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced that he will build a permanent migrant reception centre on the island of Lesbos, Greece, for the migrants after the overcrowded refugee camps were destroyed due to massive fire last week. Speaking at a press conference, PM Mitsotakis said that construction of a new reception centre on the island to replace the overcrowded Moria facility is also a chance for Greece to change the policies around the arrival of the migrants in the European country.

Mitsotakis said in an AP report, "At the moment, it (relocation) is happening on a voluntary basis,” adding, he has been in touch with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel to allocate migrants from Moria a new, permanent refugee camp on Lesbos.

According to state media reports, a fire broke out at Moria Camp on the island of Lesbos at approximately 2 am that prompted the Deputy Civil Protection and Management Crises Minister Nikos Hardalias and the general secretary of civil protection Vassilis Papageorgiou to declare a state of emergency for approximately four months. Meanwhile, a clash broke out between the families of the patients that tested positive to the COVID-19 and refused to isolate. The accident brought the European agenda on migrants on the table for discussion once again. As per the local Greek City Times report, PM Mitsotakis told reporters that he wanted to “turn this problem into an opportunity”. Further, he said that Europe needed to be a lot more involved in the management of the new centre and migrant crisis.

“It (the burning of Moria) was a tragedy. These images were bad. It was a warning bell to all to become sensitized. Europe cannot afford a second failure on the migration issue,” Mitsotakis said at a press conference in the northern city of Thessaloniki, according to an AP report.

Europe must take 'greater responsibility'

At St Peter’s Square in Rome, head of the Catholic Church and sovereign of the Vatican City State, Pope Francis expressed solidarity with the victims of fire, saying, refugees who seek asylum in Europe shall be given just and humane treatment with “dignified welcome”. Yesterday, on September 13, Greek PM on similar lines demanded that Europe must take a greater responsibility to manage the migrant asylum seekers blocs as over 12,000 migrants were left homeless post the deadly fire. Moria refugee camp was home to at least 2,750, a housing for an estimated 12,500 refugees who fled across the sea from Turkey.

[Two migrant women stand at the burned Moria refugee camp on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesbos, Greece. Credit: AP]

[A migrant holds a cat as he leaves from the Moria refugee camp during a second fire, on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesbos, Greece. Credit: AP]

[A general view of the temporary camp for refugees and migrants near Mytilene town, on the northeastern island of Lesbos, Greece. Credit: AP]

[A woman washes a girl as migrants gather near Mytilene town, on the northeastern island of Lesbos, Greece. Greek authorities have been scrambling to find a way to house more than 12,000 people left in need of emergency shelter on the island. Credit: AP]

[Refugees and migrants run as fire burns in the Moria refugee camp on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesbos. Credit: AP]

[Fire burns container houses and tents in the Moria refugee camp on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesbos, Greece. Credit: AP]

