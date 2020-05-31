Greece To Conduct COVID-19 Test For Travellers Arriving From High-risk Areas Of EU

In an official announcement, Greece said that it will conduct the coronavirus test for the visitors entering the country from high-risk airports as deemed by the European Union’s aviation safety agency EASA. It further noted that the travellers will be subject to a quarantine period of one or two weeks upon arrival. Further, clarifying the protocol, Greek officials said in a statement that airline passengers coming next month from over 29 countries will not be limited, but those who departed from places that aren’t on the initial list.

As per the news agency reports, EASA has maintained a list of the airports located in the areas of the high rate of transmission of the COVID-19 infection, which include at least 13 in the United Kingdom, over 22 states in the US and states in the Ile de France region near Paris. Ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement that if one originated from an airport on the EASA affected area list, then they will be tested upon arrival. If the traveller tests negative, they would be required self-quarantines for 7 days, however, in case of positive the person will be put under quarantine with medical supervision, it added.

Overseas flights allowed from July 1

With a second review to the list on July 1, the two-tiered policy will go into effect from June 15 to 30 after it was revised early on May 29, as per media reports. According to the government officials and the foreign ministry document, a limited number of international flights would operate at Athens International Airport until June 15. Further, as per the European Union policy, the arriving passengers might be asked to stay overnight at a designated hotel if presumptive for the health safety purpose.

Starting June 15, Greece said in a statement, the international flights would be allowed to operate in Thessaloniki, the second-largest city in Greece. While as of July 1, all Greek airports that would be ready for the international traffic will reopen to flights from overseas.

(Image Credit: AP)