Greenhouse Gases Hidden At The Bottom Of Oceans Could Make Warming Far Worse

Scientists have found hidden time bombs in the form of large reservoirs of carbon dioxide and methane that are scattered all across the ocean, under the seafloor. And these bombs are ticking. Frozen carbon dioxide and methane deposits that are present under the sea are slowly dissolving as the global temperature continues to rise due to climate change.

Oceans could become carbon emitters

CO2 is the most common greenhouse gas that is responsible for a majority of emission, it lasts in the atmosphere for thousands of years. On the other hand, methane lasts in the atmosphere for only about 12 years but is 84 times more harmful for the environment than CO2.

The oceans are humanities largest carbon sink as they absorb one-third of all carbon emissions. But with the growing temperature of the oceans, hydrate caps that contain CO2 and methane deposits melting the oceans can turn into big carbon emitters instead.

According to Lowell Stott, a paleoceanographer at the University of Southern California, if the hydrate caps melt then the enormous volume of CO2 and methane will be released in the atmosphere. This discovery of melting hydrate caps come right after scientists said that the world is surpassing a number of climate tipping points, the ocean temperature is reaching record highs.

Scott also said that because these deposits were spread all across the seafloor they have no idea how many there are, how big they are and how susceptible they are to melting and releasing the trapped gasses into the ocean, that is why further research into this topic is very important. He added that the world has totally underestimated the total carbon budget.

According to Verena Tunnicliffe who is a Hydrothermal vent scientist with the University of Victoria, scientists have only collected data on 45 known sites and they have don't have estimates on how many more there can be in the ocean.