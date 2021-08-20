Greenland Is Experiencing Rainfall Instead Of Snow; Recorded For The First Time In History

For a long time now, global warming has become a major source of concern for several researchers, and efforts to mitigate its consequences appear to be failing. The United Nations has declared a code red warning alert for mankind, citing that livelihood is in danger on Earth in the coming few years as a result of the climate catastrophe. We are now getting a constant reminder that this climate change is affecting the natural formations of our planet.

More about the Raining in Greenland

The alarming incident happened in Greenland, which is located near the north pole. It got rain on Saturday, which is an illustration of climate change. For the first occasion in recorded human history, the region experienced rain rather than snow as precipitation.

According to a CNN report, the temperature of the snow-covered summit has gone above the freezing point for only the third time in the past ten years. The severe rainfall event was fueled by the warm air as a consequence a total of 7 billion tons of water dropping as rain but not snow. According to the article, a scientist stated that this was unusual.

This indicates that rising temperatures in the frigid area have altered the weather systems. As per the statement published by the National Snow and Ice Data Center (NSIDC), the summit station of the National Science Foundation for the third time has recorded the above freezing point temperatures and wet snow within a decade and the recent recording is of the last year.

It is surprising that there has also been no prior record of precipitation at the location, according to the press release. The height of the site is 10,551 feet above sea level. Due to the heavy rain, the summit has wasted ice mass, which is now seven times more than the daily normal for this period of the year. According to the NSIDC, similar melt episodes occurred in the years 1995, 2012, and 2019.

Greenland's huge ice caps are on the verge of melting, according to data provided by the Polar Portal. On August 3, the area lost 8.5 billion tonnes of landmass, and on August 5, it fell 8.4 billion tonnes.

Greenland's ice sheets have been thawing for the previous two decades due to the massive use of fossil fuels, according to a key UN climate assessment issued early in the last month. Since about the mid-1990s, the planet has dropped 28 trillion tonnes of ice, according to research published in the journal Cryosphere.

(Image Credit: AP)