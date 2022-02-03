Greenland Lost Enough Ice Sheets In 20 Years To Submerge All Of US: Study

A new study revealed that Greenland's immense ice sheet lost enough ice in the past two decades that is enough to submerge the United States. According to a study performed by Danish researchers, they found the ice sheet has melted around 4.7 trillion tonnes of ice, resulting in the rise of sea level up to 1.2 centimetres. The researchers noted the amount of ice melted in the last 20 years would submerge the whole US for at least half a metre of water. Notably, the research published by Danish researchers on February 3, was also calculated by the NASA scientists. However, at that time, the NASA scientists did not provide the exact data of the ice melting. They had said the climate has been heating faster in the Arctic than anywhere else on the planet.

The scientists also cited the melting of ice from Greenland as the main reason for the rise in the Earth's oceans. While explaining the measuring technique, the scientists said that the figures are based on data from the GRACE satellites (jointly operated by NASA and Deutsches Zentrum für Luft- und Raumfahrt, DLR). "The gravitational force changes when the amount of ice changes, and this can be measured from the GRACE satellites. Data from the satellites is processed at different centres, which provide monthly models of the Earth’s gravitational field. The method that is used here to derive changes in the amount of ice on the basis of changes in the gravitational force has been developed by researchers at DTU Space and other institutions," said the scientists of Danish research institutions that monitor the Greenland Ice Sheet and the sea ice in the Arctic region.

"Climate change resulted in the unprecedented loss of ice sheets" says scientists

Notably, the Greenland Ice Sheet is the second-largest mass of freshwater ice on the planet after the ice sheet in Antarctica. The researchers noted that in recent decades the ice sheet has begun to shrink, meaning that the ice sheet loses more mass in the form of meltwater or icebergs than it receives from precipitation. This process of mass loss started around 1990 and has accelerated since the year 2000. "The mass loss in recent years is approximately four times greater than it was before 2000. This has already had consequences in the Arctic and beyond," as per the Danish Meteorological Institute.

The research institute also said, "The weather has a great influence on both ice sheet and sea ice. Therefore temperature and wind conditions are monitored and it is analyzed how the temperature in the Arctic is developing compared to the period 2004-2013". "The increase in melting from the Greenland Ice Sheet that has been observed in the latest decade is highly influenced by the weather patterns, which can bring warm southern air up to Greenland. In the same manner, there is also a significant influence from weather and wind on the sea ice in the Arctic," noted the researchers.

Image: AP