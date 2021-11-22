Greenland Reports First COVID Death, Imposes Strict Measures For Unvaccinated Population

Amid soaring COVID cases, Greenland, on Sunday, imposed strict measures against the unvaccinated population, news agency Sputnik reported on Monday. The new order from the authorities came after the world's largest island, located between the Arctic and Atlantic oceans, reported the first death related to coronavirus on November 20. It is worth mentioning the island has been experiencing several outbreaks amid a rising infection rate, despite a decent vaccination rate. Since the country reported the very first case of the deadly virus, the local administration imposed restrictions in order to arrest the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, after registering the first-ever COVID death, the government has banned the unvaccinated from public places, reserving restaurants, hair salons and other facilities for the fully vaccinated, as per the documents released on Sunday. Citing the report of Danish TV2, the Russian news agency said the measure is meant to prevent the virus from spreading from schoolchildren to the rest of society. "Every death is a tragedy. Unfortunately, we in this country are at a stage in the epidemic, where it is entirely expected that the disease will cost human lives and otherwise develop as elsewhere across the world," news agency Sputnik quoted the press release.

Government allowed unvaccinated people to use public services

Earlier, the government allowed the unvaccinated people to use public services and restaurants, pubs by producing a negative COVIDtest report. However, with the latest development, unvaccinated people are not allowed to use these services.

The new guidelines apply to the Greenlandic capital of Nuuk, Upernavik and nine neighbouring towns in the municipality of Avannaata, currently affected by outbreaks, reported Sputnik.

"The requirement is valid at eateries, cafes, pubs, discos and their associated outdoor areas; cultural institutions such as libraries, cultural centres, cinemas, museums and exhibition halls; citizens' houses and town halls; indoor and outdoor sports facilities such as sports halls, swimming pools, fitness centres and football pitches; hairdressers, masseurs, beauty clinics and the like, as well as shops that don't sell groceries," news agency Sputnik quoted the latest order released by the Greenland authorities. Notably, the island has so far reported 1,129 cases of COVID-19. Netherland, which has a population of 56,000, has vaccinated over 66% of its population.

Image: Pixabay