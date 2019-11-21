Greta Thunberg, Divina Maloum Receive International Children's Peace Prize

The International Children’s Peace Prize was awarded to the Swedish teenager and activist Greta Thunberg for her contribution against climate change which helped the issue to be resonated with schoolchildren across the world. Apart from Greta Thunberg, 15-year-old Cameroonian peace activist Divina Maloum also received the award for her 'peaceful struggle' against an extremist group. The awards were handed out by the Dutch KidsRight organisation, which has been giving these awards since 2005.

Greta Thunberg couldn't personally receive the award

Greta Thunberg usually travels by boat to wherever she visits in order to avoid burning fuel. She could not receive the award since she was on her way to Madrid to attend the international climate conference. Thunberg, however, according to media reports, did send a message saying that she is incredibly grateful and honoured for this prize. Greta Thunberg left the United States in mid-November to attend the UN Climate Summit that is scheduled to happen in Madrid in December.

Read: Greta Thunberg's lookalike spotted in the 121-year-old photo, netizens call it 'time travel'

The German climate activist Luisa-Marie Neubauer picked up the prize for Greta Thunberg. She while receiving Thunberg's prize Neubauer said that "climate crisis is the peace issue of our time". She also added that the life of every child on this planet is threatened and explained how they started the strikes for action a year ago.

Read: 'We sail for home', tweets Greta Thunberg, as she sets sail on 'La Vagabonde'

Divina Maloum on receiving the prize

Divina Maloum who was awarded the prize for her protest against the Boko Haram jihadist group while receiving the honour said that children are usually forgotten by the decision-makers. She also spoke about peace-building methodology in Cameroon, Africa. She then urged all the children around the world to raise their voices.

Read: Hundreds rally with activist Greta Thunberg in N Carolina

Indian children's rights activist and Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Kailash Satyarthi handed out these prizes to the children. The prize winner also receives a grant worth € 100,000, which is invested in the projects linked to the winners' causes. Previously, this prize has also been awarded to Malala Yousafzai, a Pakistani schoolgirl, who campaigned for girls' right to education.

(With Agency Inputs)

Read: World Children's Day 2019: These kids making contributions to bring change