Greta Thunberg's Lookalike Spotted In 121-year-old Photo, Netizens Call It 'time Travel'

A photograph taken 121 years ago has gone viral because it features a girl who shares a peculiar familiarity with the 16-year-old climate activist, Thunberg.

Greta Thunberg

A photograph taken 121 years ago has gone viral because it features a girl who shares a peculiar familiarity with the 16-year-old climate activist, Greta Thunberg. The people on the internet have also started to address Thunberg as a 'time traveller' because the photograph was taken in 1898 of the girl working at a gold mine. According to historians, the picture was discovered in the archives of the University of Washington and shows three children fetching water from the well. The netizens are 'shook' that the girl in the foreground looks exactly like the climate activist from the hairstyle, to features of her face. 

Read - 'We Sail For Home', Tweets Greta Thunberg, As She Sets Sail On 'La Vagabonde'

Time traveller?

The people of the internet are struck with amazement and most of them have started calling Thunberg as a time traveller. Some of the Twitter users also called the incident as 'freaky'. 

Read -  Greta Thunberg Takes Lift From Aussie Family To Reach COP25 Summit

Thunberg will attend COP25

Greta Thunberg hopes to reach Spain on time for the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP25) scheduled on December 2. The teen environmentalist will travel across the Atlantic Ocean after spending nearly three months in America to attend the conference on a catamaran owned by an Australian couple. Earlier in November, Thunberg had announced that she would require help to get back to Europe on sustainable transportation after the location being changed to Spain, from Chile. Spanish Ecological Transition Minister Teresa Ribera had offered the climate advocate to help on her journey. 

Read - Greta Thunberg: Donald Trump's 'extreme' Climate Change Denial Wakes People Up

Read - Hundreds Rally With Activist Greta Thunberg In N Carolina

