Greta Thunberg's 'The Climate Book' Hits Bookstores In US, But Readers Have One Question

Climate activist Greta Thunberg's book titled 'The Climate Book' hit bookshelves in the United States and Canada this week. While it aimed to invoke questions on the worsening climate crisis and what dangerously lies ahead for mankind, internet users seemed to only display inquisitiveness for one question -- How many trees had to be chopped down to yield the book that occupies quite a bit of space on shelves, thanks to its ability to encapsulate the intricacies of climate change in some 84 elaborate chapters.

On Wednesday, the 20-year-old climate crusader took to Twitter to share that the book, which was pieced together by her and a team of more than 100 experts, has been released in the US and Canada. "I’m so pleased to share that The Climate Book is now available in the USA and Canada! I have gathered the wisdom of over one hundred contributors to highlight the many different crises we face and equip us with the knowledge we need to avoid a climate disaster," she tweeted along with an image of her holding the book.

The tweet not only garnered some 1,40,000 likes, but also numerous questions and criticism from social media users. "Just wondering, how many trees were cut down for these books ???" wrote one. Internet personality Oli London, who boasts a following of 65,000 people on the platform demanded an explanation into why the book was not rolled out digitally.

"Hi Greta can you explain how chopping down 1000s of trees for your book is going to help the Climate? Why not just release an E-book? Seems to be like you are a performance activist pretending to care about the climate for attention and money," read London's bitter tweet.

What is 'The Climate Book' about?

While Thunberg is yet to provide an answer to the controversial question, she made it clear in another tweet that the book must reach every corner of the world for holding within itself, the globe's "biggest story." Thunberg's 'The Climate Book' is an amalgamation of thought-provoking conversations penned down by her and over a hundred environmental activists, scientists, researchers, and journalists.

The conversations are spread across 464 pages and point towards merely one fact- The urgent need to combat climate change.

It serves as a handbook for how humanity can grasp a safe future on earth for its generations. Along with the insight and wisdom of experts, the book also comprises Thunberg's anecdotes of launching her battle against the climate crisis at 15, an age that often fleets away in trivial adolescent activities for many.