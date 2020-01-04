Grieving Natives Gather For Soleimani's Formal Funeral In Baghdad

After the United States' drone strike killed Iran's top commander Qassem Soleimani on January 3, thousands of mourners gathered in the country the next day for formal funeral processions. People were dressed in black while raising the flags of the powerful paramilitary group Hash al-Shaabi and assembled near the Shia shrine of Kadhimiyya in Baghdad to pay respects to Iranian Major-General, Iraqi paramilitary commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and six others killed in US airstrike.

Both, the current Prime Minister of Iraq, Adil Abdul-Mahdi along with the former PM of the country, Nouri al Maliki reportedly attended the funeral ceremony. The 'martyred' bodies will reportedly be taken to the holy Shia city of Karbala after the crowd marches till Hurriya Square and pay their final respects. The funeral prayers will be held later on Saturday as Karbala is the base of Iraq's top Shia leader Grand Ayatollah Ali-al-Sistani who condemned the US attack.

However, the US President Donald Trump said on January 4 that Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani made the death of innocent people his 'sick passion'. The first official statement by Trump after initial substantial comments saying 'Iran never won a war' was made on January 4. The US President also said that 'Soleimani was plotting imminent and sinister attacks on American diplomats and military personnel, but we caught him in the act and terminated him'.

Trump said, “Soleimani made the death of innocent people his sick passion, contributing to terrorist plots as far away as New Delhi and London. Today we remember and honour the victims of Soleimani’s many atrocities, and we take comfort in knowing that his reign of terror is over.”

Grief and anger in Iran

The speaker for Iran's Revolutionary Guards was captured breaking down after American troops killed Soleimani. Iran's President Hassan Rouhani in a tweet said that 'Iran will take revenge for this heinous crime'. In another statement, Rouhani also said that “there is no doubt that the great nation of Iran and the other free nations of the region will take revenge for this gruesome crime from criminal America”.

Revolutionary Guards speaker's crying moments



The flag of General Soleimani in defense of the country's territorial integrity and the fight against terrorism and extremism in the region will be raised, and the path of resistance to US excesses will continue. The great nation of Iran will take revenge for this heinous crime. — Hassan Rouhani (@HassanRouhani) January 3, 2020

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei also reportedly warned of 'severe revenge for the criminals who bloodied their foul hands with his blood'. Khamenei further also said that Soleimani's work and his path will not be stopped. Trump has time and again showed a willingness to end the US military presence in the area. "We’re getting out. Let someone else fight over this long blood-stained sand. The job of our military is not to police the world," he had declared back in 2019. However, with concerns about the bloody aftermath of this attack, the killing of Suleimani is likely to be a climactic moment for the US in the Middle East.

