Groom Humiliates New Wife In Wedding Reception Stunt For Cheating On Him

An episode of Graham Norton Show was in splits after an audience member shocked viewers by narrating a friend's wedding when the groom got revenge on his cheating wife in the most savage way possible. The story was narrated in Graham Norton Show's Red Chair Segment by Irish guest Sean, who is from Donegal. In this segment, an audience member reveals their most cringe-worthy secret to Graham and his guests, who can pull a lever to flip the storyteller backward of the chair if they're not impressed.

Read: Graham Norton Is Delighted To Host The BAFTA Film Awards 2020

Red dot game

As per Sean, the groom decided to go ahead with their extravagant wedding and expose her behavior to all their family and friends instead of ending their relationship. What was more shrewd of him was that he did it through 'red dot game', he added. After the ceremony, it was time for speeches, as happens at most wedding receptions.

Read: The Crown Fan? Here Are Other Netflix Shows Based On The Royal Family That You Make Like

The groom told the guests that he'd be playing a game, before asking the whole wedding party to stand up. The guests were then told to turn over their plates, saying that some of them had a red dot on the bottom of them. Those who had a red dot were asked to stand. That singled out eight confused men. Just then the groom revealed that anyone left standing had slept with his bride while they were engaged.

Sean told Graham on the show that the Groom said: "Ladies and gentlemen, can you all please look at the eight men left standing. They have slept with my wife since we've been engaged. I am now going for an annulment". He then walked out of the wedding.

Read: Ghost Stories: Why The Anthology Film's 4 Directors Collaborating For 3rd Time?

New Year's Eve Special

After Sean said the story, Graham replied that it was so good that Sean could walk away from the red chair without being flipped. Graham Norton Show will be back on New Year's Eve special, with the likes of Motsi Mabuse, Stephen Graham, Tom Hanks, and Anthony Joshua. Stephen Graham will be seen speaking about the time he first met one of his heroes Robert De Niro, as well as Joe Pesci asking him to speak in character as he can't understand his Scouse accent. The host then goes on to teach Tom Hanks a bit of Merseyside dialect. The show will air at 10.20 PM on Tuesday, December 31.

Read: Jock Zonfrillo's Inspiring Story: From Drug Addict To Judge On MasterChef Australia