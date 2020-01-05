Group Claiming To Be From Iran Breached US Government Agency Website Post Airstrike

The website of little-known United States government agency has been breached by a group claiming to be hackers from Iran on January 4. The hackers posted messages vowing revenge for US air raid on January 3 which killed Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani along with others. The website of Federal Depository Library Programme was replaced with a page titled 'Iranian Hackers'' and displayed images of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei along with Iranian flag. Another graphic was posted on the website with US President Donald Trump being punched in the face by a fist emanating from Iran while missiles fly by in the background.

The poster with Trump said, “With his departure and with God’s power, his work and path will not cease and severe revenge awaits those criminals who have tainted their filthy hands with his blood and blood of the other martyrs”.

There were other captions on the page which said that current breach was only 'small part of Iran's cyber ability'. In the dramatic escalation in already tensed relations between US and Iran, Trump directed the killing of Iranian Major-General, Iraqi paramilitary commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and six others in an airstrike. Iran not only called the entire incident as 'stupid and malice' but also warned of 'revenge'.

Security measures have been enhanced in the US, who have ordered scaling back of operations by US-led coalition in Iraq. The US embassy in Baghdad has also 'urged' its citizens to leave the country fearing retaliation from Iran and its allies over the recent killings. Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had also reportedly warned of 'severe revenge for the criminals who bloodied their foul hands with his blood'. Khamenei further said that Soleimani's work and his path will not be stopped. The website has now been taken down and the images have been removed by the US.

Attackers deface the home page of the U.S. Federal Depository Library program (Fdlp[dot]gov). Before and after #infosec : pic.twitter.com/tTjNGVJsTT — Joff (@TheMechTV) January 5, 2020

Trump ignores threat, anger mounts on Iran

Trump, on the other hand, has shrugged the threats from Iran and said that 'The US wants no more threats' and that Iran 'will be hit very hard'. Trump had previously said in first comments after te strike that Soleimani was directly or indirectly responsible for many deaths and he had made 'death of innocent people his sick passion'. However, on the contrary, grief and anger has mounted on Iraqis who called Soleimani as 'martyred' and chanted 'Death to America'.

....targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD. The USA wants no more threats! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2020

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that the US must wait for 'repercussions' for crossing the 'red line.' The strike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of Iran-backed militias in Iraq known as the Popular Mobilization Forces, or PMF, the officials said. On January 3, Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei declared three days of mourning for Soleimani and threatened the US saying 'a harsh retaliation is waiting'. In strong condemnation, Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif called the act, orchestrated by Trump, as 'international terrorism' and 'foolish escalation.'

The flag of General Soleimani in defense of the country's territorial integrity and the fight against terrorism and extremism in the region will be raised, and the path of resistance to US excesses will continue. The great nation of Iran will take revenge for this heinous crime. — Hassan Rouhani (@HassanRouhani) January 3, 2020

