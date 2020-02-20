Group Of Cyclists Lauded For Rescuing Antelope From Ditch; Watch Video

A 27-second video clip which shows a group of cyclists rescuing an antelope has surfaced online on social media. In the video, one can see the cyclists rescuing the animal after it accidentally fell into the ditch filled with muddy water. The group of cyclists can be seen pulling the antelope out of the trench and as soon as the animal is saved it can be seen running across the field.

Strong people don’t put others down.....



The video shared by Susanta Nanda of the Indian Forest Service has already received almost 5,600 views and hundreds of likes. In the comments section, several internet users also applauded the effort made by the cyclists to save the animal from the muddy ditch. One user even wrote, “Fantastic! This is so nice... a perfect example of help without any expectations”.













Forest officials lauded for rescuing elephant

In a heartwarming incident, the forest officials in Jharkhand were being lauded for applying a scientific principle in real life to rescue a stranded elephant. The incident took place in the early hours of January 28 when the elephant accidentally fell into a well in Jharkhand's Gumla district. The incident occurred in Amliya toli village where the local villagers came across the distressed elephant and informed the forest department for help.

According to the reports, the forest officials immediately rushed to the spot to rescue the distressed elephant. The rescue operation lasted for three hours during which time officials pumped water into the well so the mammal could float up. The well was filled with water using three motorised pumps and a ramp dugout for the elephant to climb out.

