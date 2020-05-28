GSK To Produce 1 Billion Doses Of Covid-19 Vaccine Booster In 2021

British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline Plc has reportedly said on May 28 that it will ramp up its production of vaccine efficacy boosters to produce 1 billion doses in 2021 to prevent COVID-19. The London-based company reportedly said that it had a high level talk with the government to support the program as it will result in speeding up the production of successful vaccines to curb the spread of novel coronavirus.

GSK to ramp up its production

According to the reports, GSK is one such company that has been in the rat race to develop a vaccine that currently has no treatment and has killed more than 350,000 people. The British drugmaker has reportedly said that GSK’s adjuvant can lessen the amount of vaccine protein required per dose, which would allow for more vaccines to be made.

According to the reports, experts have predicted that a successful vaccine will take more time to develop. A lot of companies and governments are putting efforts to come up with a permanent solution which will help the world to get rid of lockdown restrictions and start working on shuttered economies.

GSK reportedly said that an adjuvanted vaccine combines both an antigen and adjuvant. An antigen stimulates an immune response and produces antibodies and these antibodies help protect the person from infection. An adjuvant can also be added to the vaccine to boost the immune response which means less vaccine is needed for the same result. The company added that this is particularly important in a pandemic as more vaccine doses can be available to protect people around the world.

Roger Connor, President, GSK Global Vaccines, said: “We believe that more than one vaccine will be needed to address this global pandemic and we are working with partners around the world to do so. We believe that our innovative pandemic adjuvant technology has the potential to help improve the efficacy and scale-up of multiple COVID-19 vaccines. With this significant expansion in our manufacturing capacity, we can help deliver up to 1 billion doses of adjuvanted vaccines through 2021, helping protect many more people and support the global effort to fight COVID-19.”

