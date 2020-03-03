China: Visitors Arriving From Virus-hit Countries In Guangdong To Face Quarantine

Amid coronavirus outbreak, China's Guangdong province will reportedly now require travellers arriving from countries with severe virus outbreaks to quarantine themselves for 14 days. However, the government has not specified which countries Guangdong was targetting. According to a Chinese local media outlet, the province's efforts are to strengthen health policy in view of how the epidemic was spreading outside China.

First detected in the city of Wuhan, in Hubei Province of China, the virus outbreak has now spread across more than 60 countries since December 2019. The Chinese local media reported that between February 27 to March 1, almost 1,496 people had entered the Guangdong province from overseas areas hit hard by the virus but, fortunately, to date the tests had shown that none had been infected. According to reports, the death toll in China has also surpassed 2,900 and the National Health Commission also confirmed more than 126 new cases.

90,000 affected worldwide

The total number of confirmed cases within China has reportedly hit 80,152 and more than 90,000 worldwide. Leaders around the world have reportedly rolled out bans on gatherings and stricter travel restrictions as the confirmed cases around the globe are increasing day-by-day. The deadly outbreak has disrupted flight demand and several airlines have also suspended or modified services in response.

With businesses and companies either shutting down stores or cancelling their major events to contain the spread of the fatal virus, it has already reached more than 60 countries with Antarctica being the only continent left 'virus-free'. WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has also said that the officials “should not be too eager to declare a pandemic” in the absence of “clear-minded analysis of the facts”.

Furthermore, scientists believe that the deadly virus could become an infection that never goes away and causes seasonal outbreaks of illness. As per international media reports, experts believe that the virus could become a permanent part of the human respiratory-virus repertoire. While speaking to a media outlet, Amesh Adalja, an infectious-disease expert at the Johns Hopkins Centre for Health Security, said that the virus is going to be 'with us for some time'. He further added that it is endemic in human populations and not going to go away without a vaccine.

