Guatemala: Anti-corruption Crusader Bernardo Arévalo Wins Presidential Elections

On Sunday, a candidate who was not part of Guatemala's established power circle was decisively chosen as the nation's future president. This choice was a strong message to the existing ruling class, who have faced extensive accusations of corruption.

Although early indications pointed to a significant victory for the advocate against corruption, Bernardo Arévalo, the focus quickly shifted to the question of whether he would be permitted to take office. This uncertainty arises as the Attorney General's Office seeks to halt the legal recognition of his political party, reported media.

After counting 100% of the votes, initial findings indicated that Arévalo secured 58% of the vote, while former first lady Sandra Torres, making her third attempt at the presidency, garnered 37%. However, the official results will require certification.

“We know that there is a political persecution underway that is being carried out through the institutions and prosecutor’s offices and judges that have been corruptly co-opted,” Arévalo said Sunday night. “We want to think that the force of this victory is going to make it clear that there is no place for the attempts to derail the electoral process. The Guatemalan people have spoken forcefully.”

Arévalo shared that the incumbent President Alejandro Giammattei extended his congratulations and expressed their intention to commence transition planning the day following result certification. Giammattei, congratulated Arévalo on Twitter, now known as X, and invited him to start an “ordered transition” once results were formalised. The new president will take over on January 14.

Conversé con @BArevalodeLeon para felicitarlo e invitarlo a tener una reunión en Casa Presidencial al día siguiente de que se oficialicen los resultados, para programar la #TransiciónGT más ordenada y completa que ha acontecido en el país, la cual agradeció y aceptó. — Alejandro Giammattei (@DrGiammattei) August 21, 2023

Yet, Guatemalans remain mindful that last month, just an hour before the first round of voting results were validated, the Attorney General's Office announced an investigation into the signatures collected by Arévalo's Seed Movement party during its earlier registration years. This led to a brief suspension of the party's legal status by a judge, which was later overturned by a higher court.