Guatemala President Declares 'maximum Alert' As Coronavirus Cases Surge

Guatemala has declared a state of "maximum alert" in four administrative regions as over 354 new cases of the novel coronavirus were detected, and 14 deaths from the COVID-19 disease were recorded in the past 24 hours. Country's President Alejandro Giammattei announced on June 14 that four regions of Guatemala, El Progreso, Sacatepéquez, and San Marcos will have the restrictions back in place due to mounting health concerns in an address on the National Radio and Television Network from the Presidential House.

In an address to the Guatemala citizens, President Giammattei said that the new measures will last for 15 days, which included full-day curfews on Sundays from 6 p.m. until 5 am. Further, he informed that during the rest of the week, vehicles with odd and even number plates could move on alternate days for the essential movement only. In his tweets, Giammattei advised the citizens to do only essential movements such as to the grocery stores and pharmacy in order to avoid contracting the novel coronavirus. The instructions come after the country recorded 9,845 confirmed cases overall since it had been on the “high alert” from February 25.

186 deportees tested positive for COVID-19

Last week, the United States resumed deportation flights to Guatemala, nearly a month after the Central American country refused to accept them due to mounting the COVID-19 crisis, as per media reports. A flight from Alexandria, Louisiana landed in the Guatemalan capital that brought 40 adults and 10 children who have been the migrant workers in the US.

As many as 186 Guatemalan deportees have tested positive for COVID-19 even after US assurances that they were healthy that stirred the controversy in the nation. Guatemala’s president fumed and questioned the United States, revealing frustration over the US continuous dispatch of the deportees infected with COVID-19 to a country struggling to manage the crisis. Even as Guatemala suspended the deportation flights on several occasions after infected passengers were detected, the US resumed the flights calling people “healthy” onboard.

(Image Credit: AP)