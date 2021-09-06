Guinea: UN's Antonio Guterres Condemns Coup; Demands President Conde's Immediate Release

In the aftermath of Guinea’s coup, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said that he was “personally following” the situation in the western African country. On Sunday, an unverified video surfaced online which showed nine unnamed soldiers surrounding the country’s President Alpha Conde hours after heavy gunfires were heard near the presidential palace. However later, the defence ministry said the coup attempts were thwarted by the National Guards. Notably, the head of Guinea’s special forces, Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, also appeared in the broadcast announcing the takeover.

Taking to Twitter, the UN Chief “strongly condemned” the military takeover and urged the military to immediately release President Alpha Conde. Notably, the African Union also joined Guterres in condemning the coercive takeover. “The current President of the African Union H.E. Félix Tshisekedi and the Chairman of the African Union Commission H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat condemn any seizure of power by force and call for the immediate release of President Alpha Conde,” they asserted in a release. They also called for peace and security in the region.

I am personally following the situation in Guinea very closely. I strongly condemn any takeover of the government by force of the gun and call for the immediate release of President Alpha Conde. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) September 5, 2021

Communiqué conjoint du président en exercise de l'Union africaine & le président de la Commission de l'UA @AUC_MoussaFaki sur le coup d'État en #Guinée @ https://t.co/EtbonOhUEI pic.twitter.com/F9apNaDSvG — African Union (@_AfricanUnion) September 5, 2021

According to BBC, the soldiers justified the siege stating that it stemmed from the Conde administration’s corruption, mismanagement and poverty. Soon after the alleged takeover, the soldiers announced that the country’s constitution had been dissolved, adding that they will form a new, more inclusive one. The soldiers also announced a new moniker for them- The National Committee of Gathering and Development.

Guinea's President criticised for corrupt system, authoritarian rule

President Conde has faced mounting criticism since he assumed the third term in office, saying the two-term limit did not apply to him because of a constitutional referendum he had put forth. He was re-elected but the decision called for violent demonstrations on the streets. The Opposition told the media that dozens were killed.

Conde, who is 83, could remain in power until 2030 if he wins again in 2025. He first came to power in 2010 in the country's first democratic election since independence from France in 1958. While few observed his presidency as a fresh start, others claim that Guinea is mired by decades of corrupt, authoritarian rule. Opponents say he failed to improve Guineans' history, most of whom live in poverty despite the country's vast mineral riches. In 2011, he narrowly survived an assassination attempt after gunmen surrounded his residence overnight and pounded his bedroom with rockets. The rock-propelled grenade landed inside the compound while one of his security officers was killed.

Image: AP