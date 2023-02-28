Guinness World Record Set By Twin Sisters with Staggering 75 Cm Height Difference

Guinness World Record has been set by two Japanese twin sisters who have a stunning height difference. Between sister Yoshie and Michie Kikuchi, who reside in Okayama, Japan, is a startling 75 cm (2 feet 5.5 in) difference in height. The twin sisters have broken the Guinness World Record for having the biggest height difference among non-identical twins (female) who are still alive.

Twins are supposed to have identical appearances. Nonetheless, the 33-year-old sisters stand out due to their unique facial characteristics and height. Yoshie is 162.5 cm (5 ft 4 in) tall, whereas Michie is 87.5 cm (2ft 10.5 in).

The Guinness World Records tweeted to share this story. "New record: Greatest height differential in living fraternal twins (female) - 75.0 cm (2 ft 5.5 in) between Yoshie and Michie Kikuchi (Japan) Despite their differences, Yoshie and Michie remain the closest of sisters."

"The Kikuchi sisters - fraternal twins, a result of the fertilisation of two separate eggs - were born on 15 October 1989. Michie has a condition called congenital spinal epiphyseal dysplasia, a bone disorder that prevents her from growing," as stated in the press release of Guinness World Records.

"Michie lives at her parents' home, which is also a temple headed up by her father, the chief priest. She helps with the day-to-day running of the temple. Yoshie, on the other hand, has moved out of the family home and has become a mother herself. She still spends plenty of time at home with her parents and sister though," it added.

'It can be tough when people point at me or mention about my looks' says Michie

They get along well despite their differences and the occasional argument. Even though they may argue occasionally, both sisters will stand up for one another when necessary. Michie experienced bullying occasionally at school, but every time, her sister, who was in a different class, came to her aid.

The most difficult thing for Michie is the unkind remarks she occasionally receives from total strangers. "If they just look at me, I'm okay, but if they point at me or mention about my looks, it can be tough," she said.

Yoshie, on the other hand, does not see her sister as someone who's ill. She uttered: "I've been with her for a long time, and I don't recognize her as someone disabled. She's alive and the same human being, just like anyone else."

Yoshie and Michie, who currently hold two Guinness World Records, wish to inspire courage in those who are physically challenged.