Guinness World Records Certifies 107-yr-old Japanese Sisters As Oldest Identical Twins

Umeno Sumiyama and Koume Kodama (Japan) have been certified by the Guinness World Records as the oldest identical twins living (female) as they have completed 107 years and 330 days. According to the announcement made by the reference book published annually, listing world records both of human achievements and the extremes of the natural world, both the sisters were born on 5th November 1913 on Shodo Island, Kagawa prefecture, Japan, into a large family of 13. According to GWR, both Umeno and Koume now live in different care homes in Japan and, the certificates were mailed to their respective locations.

Explaining more about the sisters, the Guinness World Records, said that the family members of the twins claimed both the sisters are "social" and always work with a "positive" approach. Further, the family members said that the upbringing of both the sisters was similar to that of a TV drama. They said that the sisters often got bullied as they are the only twins in the locality.

According to the family members, both the sisters were living apart from a young age after they completed elementary schooling. Koume left the island to help her uncle, added family members.

Twins were unable to catch up regularly as they are living 300 km apart

"Umeno married someone who lived on Shodo Island, while Koume married someone outside of the island. The twins experienced two world wars. Umeno had to vacate her home towards the end of the Second World War as an air raid shelter was constructed in the mountain behind it, only for the war to end shortly afterwards," Guinness World Records quoted family members as saying. "Because the twins were over 300 km apart, they were unable to catch up regularly, and mainly saw each other at weddings and funerals. However, once they were around the age of 70, they travelled together for Buddhist pilgrimages on several occasions."

Achievements were mailed to their respective locations due to COVID-19: GWR

Further, GWR, said that the twins were unable to meet frequently as they were over 300 km apart. However, during family functions or funerals, both the sisters registered their presence. The family members recalled that the twins travelled together for Buddhist pilgrimages on several occasions when they were around the age of 70. "The twins joked about reaching the age of Kin Narita and Gin Kanie, who were not only the previous record holders for the oldest identical twins living, read the statement of the GWR. "Although the twins joked about becoming record-holders, their family said they didn't expect them to really break Kin and Gin's record, and were shocked when they did!" Furthermore, the Guinness World Records said that the organisation was not able to present the certificates personally due to covid-19, the achievements were mailed to their respective locations.

