Guinness World Records Shares Amazing Video Of Turkish Man With 'longest Nose'; Watch

The Guinness World Records Instagram page is filled with videos and pictures that showcase numerous world records. The Guinness World Records often share throwback videos of people that have created the world record at some point in their life.

Turkish man with the longest nose

The nose of Ozyurek was measured on the set of the television show Lo Show Dei Record in Rome, Italy, on 18 March 2010. The world's longest nose on a living person measures 8.8 centimetres (3.46 inches) from the bridge of the nose to the tip of the nose. The post, since being shared on Instagram, has garnered more than 100,990 likes. The post has grabbed the attention of netizens, who reacted to the record of the longest nose.

World Record for longest eyelashes

This year, in June, You Jianxia, a woman from China with the world’s longest eyelash broke her own record. Jianxia has held the world record of the longest eyelash since 2016. However, on May 20 this year, she officially broke her own record with her new eyelash measuring about 20.5 centimetres. Guinness World Records shared a video of You Jianxia on its official Instagram account.

In the video, she said that her eyelashes do not cause any difficulties in her daily life but they bring 'just lots of joys'. In the video, the woman can be seen showing off her long eyelashes. According to the blog post of Guinness World Records, Jianxia first realized about her growing eyelashes in 2015. She had even visited doctors for her condition but they were unable to explain it.

Image: Instagram/guinnessworldrecords