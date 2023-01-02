Gun Attack In Mexico Prison Leaves At Least 14 Dead; More Than 20 Inmates Escape

In Mexico, ten security men and four prisoners were killed on Sunday when gunmen in armored vehicles attacked Mexico prison in Ciudad Juarez across the border in El Paso, Texas, according to state officials, reported Associated Press. During the Chaos, around 24 prisoners escaped, as per the New York Post.

Gun attack in Mexico prison

"Around 7 a.m. various armored vehicles arrived at the prison and gunmen opened fire on guards," said the Chihuahua state prosecutor’s office while sharing the details of the incident, reported Associated.

Further, Mexican soldiers and state police were able to regain control of the prison later on Sunday. An investigation has been opened against the prisoners and the gunmen said the state prosecutor’s office, reported Associated Press.

According to the state prosecutor’s office statement, an attack on municipal police had been reported, where the police official somehow managed to capture four men after a pursuit, and later the police killed two armored men who were driving an SUV, reported New York Post. This incident took place just before Sunday's prison attack. Earlier in August, a riot broke out in the same prison in Ciudad Juarez that resulted in violence that killed 11 people.