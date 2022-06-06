Gun Violence In US, Across World Related To Mental Health & Content On TV Shows: Sadhguru

The founder of Isha Foundation, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev weighed in on mass shootings raging in the United States as well as the world and linked mental health with violence. Noting that the society has “made violence a very popular thing”, Sadhguru cited the movies, and television shows and said, “We’re setting up that example”. In a sit-down interview with ANI, he emphasised that “this is a civilisation” and called for direct communication to handle fundamental disagreements.

Sadhguru said, “...Mental health & violence are very connected. But have we not made violence a very popular thing?...Look at all the movies, TV stuff you make...We're setting up that example…”

“Whole process of civilisation is that even if we fundamentally disagree with basic aspects of life, we can still sit down, talk, debate & if we can't, we can move a little away. This is civilization. But are we not reversing that in our TV, cinema, video screens?” he added.

Sadhuru’s remarks follow the US being plagued by multiple incidents of gun violence reigniting the debate around restrictions on firearms. Most recently, in what is being called the deadliest school shooting in the US in several decades, an 18-year-old shot and killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. The Texas school shooting followed the Buffalo supermarket shooting, which was a racially-motivated attack by a gunman killing ten people.

US President Joe Biden’s administration is under severe pressure to take action pertaining to gun control but with no solution in sight, the country continues to record more violence. A shooting also took place near a Tennessee nightclub early Sunday led to three deaths and 14 people suffering gunshot wounds and other injuries. 14 people were hit by gunfire and three others by vehicles in Tennessee, said the Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy, as the country remains engulfed in chaos and grief.

Sadhguru says religious intolerance 'only on TV'

As Sadhguru expressed his opinion on several other issues surrounding national and international issues, he also said that there is a “lot of heat” in the television studios which is being further exaggerated to indicate that there is rising religious intolerance in the country while also underscoring that the last ten years in India have been free of major communal violence.

Recalling his college days, Sadhguru said, “major riots took place in the country" while contrasting with the past 10 years "when no major communal riots took place in the country". When questioned about claims of rising religious intolerance in the country, he said, “I think we tend to exaggerate things quite a bit.”

“Yes, there are a few issues which have come to debate and there is a lot of heat on television channels. You don't see it anywhere on the street. You walk across Delhi or any village in the country, there is no such intolerance or such violence or anything,” he added.

