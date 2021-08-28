Last Updated:

Gunshots Heard Outside Kabul Airport As Afghans Scramble To Escape Crossfire

Taliban terrorists opened fire outside Kabul airport to stop the civilians from leaving, while Afghans scrambled to avoid getting caught in the crossfire.

Written By
Gloria Methri

Twitter/AP


As the US evacuation operation continues in the Afghanistan capital and people throng the Kabul airport in hopes of getting a flight out of the country, gunshots were heard once again outside the Hamid Karzai International airport on Saturday afternoon. The Taliban terrorists were seen open firing to stop the civilians from leaving the country, while Afghans scrambled to avoid getting caught in the crossfire. Apart from consecutive gunshots, coloured smoke was also witnessed at the airport amid chaos. 

Visuals of gunshots and killings have become more prevalent at the Kabul airport ever since the Taliban snatched power from the Afghanistan government and declared the country an 'Islamic Emirate.' 

Earlier on Thursday, two ISIS suicide bombers and gunmen attacked the crowd gathered at the Kabul Airport, resulting in the death of more than 160 people, including 13 US military personnel. So far, 150 people have been injured in the attack claimed by ISIS-K terrorists.

READ | UNHCR: Bombings at Kabul airport have exacerbated Afghanistan's humanitarian catastrophe

The suicide bombing attacks have slowed down evacuation efforts of countries helping their nationals flee Afghanistan amidst the Taliban's takeover. Acknowledging the fact that time was running out to evacuate people stranded in Afghanistan ahead of the 31 August deadline, the White House report stated that nearly 4,200 people were transported from Kabul on Friday in just 12 hours.

READ | UK PM Boris Johnson promises to retrieve those left behind after Kabul evacuation ends

The US and the UK accelerated the evacuation process as United States President Joe Biden has chosen August 31 as the deadline for the full withdrawal of his troops. On August 26, Secretary of State Antony Blinken had emphasized that the focus in the coming days would be on assisting remaining American citizens and some Afghans who have worked with the US government.

READ | US military conducts drone strike against ISIS-K planner in retaliation for Kabul blasts

US Strikes ISIS-K Planner 

The United States military on Friday struck back against the ISIS-K in the aftermath of the devastating twin blasts at the Kabul Airport. As per agency sources, the US launched a drone strike against an Islamic State member in Nangarhar. The ISIS-K member was reportedly involved in planning the attacks against the US in Kabul. At least 169 Afghans including several children also lost their lives in the attack.

READ | US committed to Afghan withdrawal mission deadline amid heightened threats at Kabul

Sharing details of the drone strikes that targeted the ISIS-K planner, the Pentagon in a statement said that as per initial indications, the target had been eliminated.

READ | Afghanistan crisis: 4,200 people evacuated from Kabul in last 12 hours, says White House
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND