Afghanistan: Gurdwara Karte Parwan Attacked By ISIS Terrorists In Kabul, 15 Trapped Inside

Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul, Afghanistan was attacked by ISIS terrorists earlier this morning. The footage accessed by Republic Media Network shows heavy smoke billowing from the Gurdwara premises. In a tweet, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that multiple blasts were heard at the Gurdwara premises earlier today. He also shared a video which showed smoke billowing out of the attacked area. In a tweet, he mentioned that he had a talk with the President of the targetted Gurdwara and pleaded for support for the Sikh community across the world.

15 people are still trapped on the second floor of the Gurdwara. According to eyewitnesses, the attack started with two consecutive explosions after which gun voices were heard. Gurdwara officials told Republic that two suicide bombers were involved in the attack.

While firing was still ongoing, an ambulance was sent to the site and some victims were rushed to hospital. However, the whole area is blocked by Taliban leaders.

#BREAKING | Multiple explosions heard in Karte Parwan area of Kabul city, Gurdwara Karte Parwan reportedly attacked by terrorists in Afghanistan; no casualties reported so far



Breaking: Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul, Afghanistan attacked by terrorists early morning today. Multiple blasts reported at Gurdwara Sahib premises. Had a talk with Gurnam Singh, President of Gurdwara Karte Parwan. He pleaded for global support for Sikhs in Afghanistan@ANI pic.twitter.com/bnYPMciyI3 — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) June 18, 2022

Breaking: 1 Sikh reported dead in Gurdwara Karte Parwan terror attack today. Update shared by Sikh Sangat of Kabul who are in touch with me. Sikhs of Afghanistan feeling helpless#Kabul #GurdwaraKarteParwan@ANI @TimesNow @PTI_News @punjabkesari @republic @thetribunechd https://t.co/xZ8m9prraf — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) June 18, 2022

Update: Two suicide bombers part of the terrorist group that attacked Gurdwara Karte Parwan early morning today.

Multiple blasts reported at Gurdwara Sahib premises. Sikh Sangat of Kabul feeling helpless #GurdwaraKarteParwan #Kabul @PTI_News @ANI @HTPunjab @republic pic.twitter.com/IdgsXerNzt — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) June 18, 2022

ISIS terrorists gunned down all present inside: Gurnam Singh

Meanwhile, Gurnam Singh, President of Gurdwara Karte Parwan informed that unknown armed assailants entered the premises of the religious place earlier this morning. He added that the militants, which belonged to the Islamist terror group ISIS, killed all the people residing inside the Gurdwara. Talking to Republic, Puneet Singh Chandhok, president of the Indian World Forum said that Singh requested the Indian administration to immediately evacuate all the Sikhs residing in the Taliban-ruled nation.

According to Sirsa, the terrorists entered the Gurdwara when a granthi was going in for morning prayers. At present, the whole area is under siege while authorities are trying to gauge the number of casualties. The Gurdwara has become a frequent target in the country where Daesh and Taliban are in a constant battle to seize power and authority.

