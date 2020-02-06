Union Budget
Union Budget
Gurugram Police Shares 'Kabir Singh' Inspired Traffic Safety Meme, Netizens Amused

Rest of the World News

Gurugram traffic police department is grabbing headlines across India after it recently posted a Kabir Singh inspired road safety meme to caution bikers.

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Gurugram Police

Gurugram traffic police department is grabbing headlines across India after it recently posted a Kabir Singh inspired road safety meme. The post is garnering a lot of attention, and rightly so, as the motive behind it was to attract youth's attention and caution them over the consequences of not wearing a helmet. Gurugram traffic police took a still out of the movie and wrote a message that read, "Jab khud bachoge tabhi Preeti ko bacha paoge... (You can save Preeti only if you are safe)." 

The hilarious post

The still was from a scene in the movie when Kabir Singh, played by Shahid Kapoor, rushes to help his love-interest Preeti, played by Kiara Advani, on a bike without wearing a helmet. Gurugram traffic police took the still from the movie and edited it to put a helmet on Kabir Singh's head. The edited image along with the caption is making the internet laugh but also at the same time giving a strong and powerful safety message. The post has received more than 15,000 likes since it was uploaded on February 5. 

Some also took the opportunity to troll the massive congestion problem in the Gurugram and the traffic jam situation that happen every day near the MCD toll area. Gurugram traffic police were also trolled for the post as some shared pictures of police officials riding bikes without a helmet. 

