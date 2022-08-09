Hacker Group Anonymous Breaches Chinese Site To 'thank' US Speaker Pelosi For Taiwan Visit

Cyber hacking group 'Anonymous' hacked into the website of a Chinese gasoline generator factory to thank US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for her recent visit to Taiwan. According to reports, the website of the "Wenling City Harvest petrol factory" was hacked by the group on Monday, August 8. After hacking the website, the group posted an HTML page with the text "Taiwan Numbah Wan," and wrote, "Thank you US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for visiting Taiwan!", Taiwan News reported.

This comes days after Pelosi concluded her one-day visit to the self-ruled democratic island on August 3, which invited severe condemnation from the Chinese leadership. According to reports, the hacked website showed the 'Anonymous' group logo followed by the "Taiwan Numbah Wan" meme. This was a reference to a statement made in 2015 by video game streamer AngryPug to rile up Chinese streamer "Em0" during a match of the game H1Z1. The website further showed the national flag and national emblem of Taiwan, followed by the "thank-you note" for Pelosi. However, the website was later taken down by Chinese authorities.

Anonymous hacks Chinese govt's website

Notably, the hacking group had also breached a Chinese government website on August 3 to welcome the US House Speaker's visit to Taiwan. The group hacked the website of the "Heilongjiang Society Scientific Community Federation" and wrote, "Taiwan welcomes US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi."

Anonymous has hacked the Chinese government's websites on several occasions. Earlier in May this year, the group hacked a Chinese Communist Party (CCP) website and warned Beijing not to attempt "anything stupid against Taiwan." The hacker group claimed to have hacked the website of the ‘Chengdu Pidu District Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference' on May 2.

US House Speaker Pelosi's Taiwan visit see tensions rise in Indo-Pacific

It should be mentioned here that the Chinese government strongly objected to the top US official's visit to Taiwan. The Chinese administration not only condemned the US' move but also took a number of retaliatory measures to show its resentment.

It conducted massive military exercises in the Asia Pacific region, encircling Taiwan and also imposed sanctions on Pelosi and her direct relatives.

Meanwhile, the Chinese military drills were condemned by the United States as being in contradiction with the long-standing objective of preserving peace and stability in the region.

(Image: AP/Pixabay)