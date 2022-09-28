Hacking group 'Anonymous' has claimed that it has targeted several state-owned websites, including the website of the Central Bank of Iran. The hackers group has said that it has launched a cyber operation against the Iranian government in solidarity with the ongoing anti-hijab protests in Iran, Iran International reported. The protests erupted in Iran after a 22-year-old woman died in 'morality' police custody.

Two of the Iranian government websites along with several other Iranian government-affiliated websites and state broadcaster IRIB have been targeted. Some of the websites became operational online after a few hours. One of its websites of the government was responsible for publishing government news and interviews with Iranian officials. Another website of the Iranian government was responsible for "smart services." According to a social media account believed to be affiliated with Anonymous hacking group claimed, "all databases have been deleted."

Hacking group claims targeting government accounts

A member of the hacker group shared a message for Iranians on the microblogging site. The member of the hacking group said, "We are here with you. The operations against Iran began. wait for us." On September 27, the hacking group claimed that it targeted many government accounts and denied its accessibility to the government, as per the Iran International report. It did not provide information as to how it will stop the government from using its own money. The hacking group said that they will protect the money which belongs to the people of Iran. It has further claimed to target the database of Iran's Parliament and the Supreme Audit Court. Last week, the group hacked the official website of Iran's Supreme leader Ali Khamenei.

Hackers, apparently affiliated with the Anonymous hacktivist group, hacked the database of the Iranian Teachers' Savings Fund and used it to send an email to all members and invite them to strike. The group said it did not damage files on the teachers' network.#oplran pic.twitter.com/H4Hfj0D6Oe — Cyber Aktivist (@Parrattarna) September 26, 2022

فراخوان تظاهرات مردم آزایخواه مازندران

اعتراض به قتل حکومتی مهسا امینی

با اینترنت چه بی اینترنت به خیابان می آییم

دوشنبه ۴ مهر ۱۴۰۱#OpIran #IranRevolution #IranProtests2022 #MahsaAmini #مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/JLvuIsP3zW — Anonymous Operations (@AnonOpsSE) September 26, 2022

Iran protests

Notably, the protests erupted in Iran after the death of Mahsa Amini in 'morality' police custody. She was allegedly detained for wearing the headscarf too loosely. Iranian Police have claimed that Mahsa Amini died due to a heart attack and she was not mistreated. However, her family has raised doubts regarding the claims made by the police. Protests which started after Amini's death have spread around 46 cities, towns and villages in Iran. Iranian women held protests by taking off headscarves and cutting their hair. According to the Associated Press tally, more than 1,200 protesters have been arrested since the protests started in Iran.

UN calls for 'impartial' investigation' into Amini's death

The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has been "closely following" the ongoing protests in Iran. The UN spokesperson in a statement said that Guterres called on Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to respect human rights, including freedom of expression during his meeting. The UN Chief urged Iranian security forces to "refrain" from using "unnecessary or disproportionate force" and requested the people to exercise restraint to avoid further escalation. He further stressed the need for an "impartial and effective" investigation into Mahsa Amini's death by an independent competent authority.

The Secretary-General @antonioguterres has been closely following the ongoing protests in #Iran.



We are increasingly concerned about reports of rising fatalities, including women and children, related to the protests.



Statement 👇https://t.co/5nEv18ftzr — UN Spokesperson (@UN_Spokesperson) September 28, 2022

Inputs from AP