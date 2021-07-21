Had There Been No Pandemic, World Would Have Created 30 Million New Jobs In 2020: Report

The Coronavirus pandemic has pushed over 100 million more workers into poverty worldwide, with an additional 108 million workers are now extremely or moderately poor, according to the report published in the World Employment and Social Outlook: Trends 2021. The report examines global and regional trends in employment, unemployment, labour force participation and productivity, as well as dimensions of job quality. According to the report, more than 100 million workers are pushed to the extremely or moderately poor category which implies that the family members have to live on less than US $3.20 per day.

"In 2020, an estimated 8.8 per cent of total working hours were lost – the equivalent of the hours worked in one year by 255 million full-time workers. This summary indicator captures the various channels through which the pandemic has affected labour markets. Around half of the working‑hour losses were due to the reduced hours of those who remained employed (and they can be attributed to either shorter working hours or 'zero' working hours under furlough schemes). The remaining half were due to out-right employment losses," read the report.

Had there been no pandemic, the world would have created 30 million new jobs

It also said that the progress towards the eradication of poverty has been undone due to COVID-19, which engulfed the whole world into it. It said that the poverty rates have now reverted to those of 2015. Relative to 2019, total employment fell by 114 million as a result of workers becoming unemployed or dropping out of the labour force. Had there been no pandemic, the world would have created an estimated 30 million new jobs in 2020.

What says the World Employment and Social Outlook trends

Looking ahead, the projected employment growth will be insufficient to close the gaps opened up by the crisis. "A process of globally uneven economic recovery can be expected to begin from the second half of 2021 onwards – driven by progress in vaccination and large-scale fiscal spending. These positive effects will mostly remain limited in their geographical scope without concerted international policy action on both vaccine distribution and fiscal support, including debt relief," added the report.

"Globally, the recovery is projected to result in the net creation of 100 million jobs in 2021 and an additional 80 million jobs in 2022. Projected employment in 2021, however, will still fall short of its pre-crisis level. In addition, it is likely that there will be fewer jobs than would have been created in the absence of the pandemic."

