Haftar Forces Block UN Flights Amid Escalating Crisis In Libya

United Nations Mission, on Wednesday, said that forces loyal to military commander Khalifa Haftar have blocked flights carrying UN staff in and out of Libya. In a tweet, it added that the blockage has hampered the humanitarian and mediation efforts in the territory. According to media reports, the relations between Hafter's forces and the UN mission, UNSMIL have been strained as the UN agency has many times condemned the airstrikes in Libya blaming it on the military.

The United Nations in Libya regrets that its regular flights, which transport its staff to and from Libya, are not granted permission by the LNA to land in #Libya. This practice has been repeated on several occasions in the past weeks. https://t.co/KC8xwgyrwu pic.twitter.com/VSEz28qEpy — UNSMIL (@UNSMILibya) February 12, 2020

In a bid to resolve the Libyan crisis, UN envoy Ghassan Salame had been mediating between the Libyan military lead by Khalifa Haftar and the Tripoli government led by Fayez al-Sarraj. While countries like UAE and Egypt have extended their support for Haftar and his army, Turkey supports al-Sarraj’s Government of National Accord (GNA).

Refused permission to UN flights

The Libyan National Army has refused multiple times to give permission to UN flights in the recent weeks, UNSMIL reported. Since April last year, LNA has been trying to annex the capital city of Tripoli and annexe country’s resources from the internationally recognised government of Libya. However, it had been unable to breach the city’s security.

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya is a United Nations advanced mission in Libya which was created in the aftermath of the Libyan Civil War. The mission which is lead by Ghassan Salamé was founded in September 2011. A statement on its official website describes it as, "an integrated special political mission established on 16 September 2011 by UN Security Council Resolution 2009 (2011) at the request of the Libyan authorities to support the country's new transitional authorities in their post-conflict efforts."

(With inputs from agencies)