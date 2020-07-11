Hagia Sophia: World Council Of Churches Expresses 'grief And Dismay' In Letter To Erdogan

The World Council of Churches expressed ‘grief and dismay’ over the decision to revoke Hagia Sophia's 80-year-old museum status. WWC’s interim general secretary Rev. Prof Dr Ioan Sauca wrote a letter to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urging him to 'reconsider' his decision. The letter comes as Turkey's top court on July 11 revoked the museum status paving way for it be converted back to a mosque.

The World Council of Churches chief expressed hope that Hagia Sophia will not become once again a "focus of confrontation and conflict". He noted that the decision to convert the museum reversed positive sign of Turkey’s openness. The interim general secretary of WCC asserted that Hagia Sophia has been “a powerful expression of the Republic of Turkey’s commitment to secularism and inclusion and of its desire to leave behind the conflicts of the past.”

Geneva, 11 July, 2020: #WCC letter to President Erdogan to keep Hagia Sophia as the shared heritage of humanity https://t.co/KJQ97KETuy #OneHumanity pic.twitter.com/kcsYm18330 — World Council of Churches (WCC) (@Oikoumene) July 11, 2020

Hagia Sophia: World Council of Churches opposes decision

The World Council of Churches chief, writing on behalf of 350 member churches in more than 110 countries, representing more than half a billion Christians around the world, conveyed regret over the fact that the decision was taken without prior notice or discussion with UNESCO "regarding the impact of this decision on Hagia Sophia’s universal value recognised under the World Heritage Convention." He noted that the decision has "overturned a commitment that since 1934." Earlier today, UNESCO had also expressed deep regret over the decision of the Turkish authorities, "made without prior discussion."

"The decision to convert such an emblematic place as Hagia Sophia from a museum back to a mosque will inevitably create uncertainties, suspicions and mistrust, undermining all our efforts to bring people of different faiths together at the table of dialogue and cooperation. Moreover, we greatly fear that it will encourage the ambitions of other groups elsewhere that seek to overturn the existing status quo and to promote renewed divisions between religious communities," the letter read.

Hagia Sophia: UNESCO deeply regrets the decision of the Turkish authorities, made without prior discussion, and calls for the universal value of #WorldHeritage to be preserved.



Full statement: https://t.co/WiZpjyagqF pic.twitter.com/klcMR9pmxC — UNESCO (@UNESCO) July 10, 2020

Further, the WCC chief urged the Turkish President to "reconsider and reverse your decision" in "the interests of promoting mutual understanding, respect, dialogue and cooperation, and avoiding cultivating old animosities and divisions." Sauca concluded the letter with "fervent hope and prayer that Hagia Sophia will not become once again a focus of confrontation and conflict." He urged that the museum should continue to play the "emblematic unifying role that it has served since 1934."

Geneva, 11 July, 2020: In a letter to H.E. Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Turkey, WCC interim general secretary Rev. Prof Dr Ioan Sauca is expressing his fervent hope and prayer that Hagia Sophia will not become once again a… https://t.co/FC6sRivLYO #WCC — World Council of Churches (WCC) (@Oikoumene) July 11, 2020

