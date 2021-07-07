Haiti Acting PM Declares Martial Law After President Jovenel Moise's Assassination

After Haiti’s President Jovenel Moise was assassinated in his house today by a group of unidentified gunmen, an Emergency Council of Ministers meeting declared Martial law in the state. While the President was assassinated, the first lady was wounded and is currently hospitalized. Her condition is not clear at the moment. The attackers seemed to be highly trained and heavily armed as per acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph. The assassination occurred a day after Ariel Henry was named as the new Prime Minister by Jovenel Moïse.

Assassination by armed and trained gunmen at 1:00 am local time

The acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph announced Martial law throughout the country. He said that the gunmen entered at 01:00 am local time and called the shooting of the President a "heinous, inhuman and barbaric act", saying the attackers were "foreigners who spoke English and Spanish". He added that the situation was under control and the assassins would be brought to justice. Reportedly, a resident nearby heard the attack and said that she thought there was an earthquake become of the amount of shooting that went on.

While the streets of the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince, were mostly quiet following the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, some people ransacked businesses in one area. Authorities closed the international airport and declared a “state of siege.” https://t.co/FYWBOainmj — The Associated Press (@AP) July 7, 2021

The Dominican Republic shuts off borders with Haiti

Martial law or the state of emergency allows for banning of gatherings, use of military force for police and broadens the scope of executive powers. He has asked the public to remain calm during this state of emergency. The Dominican Republic, the neighbouring country has ordered an immediate closure of its borders with Haiti. Authorities have closed the international airport. A number of world leaders have posted their condolences on Twitter, such as France’s UN ambassador Nicolas de Riviere, Colombian President Iván Duque, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and even UNSC has put out a statement regarding the assassination of the Haitian President. Jovenel Moise had been in power as President since February 2017. During his term in office, he faced a wave of violent demonstrations in the Capital, a wave of violent acts like kidnapping, gang violence, anti-government protests, and a large number of COVID cases.

