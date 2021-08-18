Haiti Earthquake: Death Toll Rises To 1941; Around Ten Thousand Critically Injured

Haiti’s Civil Protection Agency on Tuesday said that the death toll due to the recent earthquake has risen to 1,941 whereas the number of injured people is about to cross the ten thousand mark. Earlier on Monday, newly appointed Prime Minister Ariel Henry announced a three-day mourning period for the victims.

"The country is facing a catastrophe that has caused plenty of suffering, and starting tomorrow we decided to declare a three-day national mourning," Henry said on Monday.

The Prime Minister also announced the initiation of a dialogue with the political establishment, businesses, civil society, and diaspora to determine a way out of the current humanitarian crisis. The country has been facing a "dual curse of nature" as a strong Tropical Storm forced a temporary halt to search and rescue efforts. According to a report by the Associated Press (AP), the delay in providing aid by the government agencies has further bolster anger and frustration among thousands who were left homeless. Weather officials warned some areas could get 15 inches (38 centimetres) of rain before the storm moved on.

Apart from the earthquake, Haitian have to struggle with limited resources

Haiti’s Civil Protection Agency on Monday said many of the injured have to wait under the burning heat in order to get treated. “We had planned to put up tents (in hospital patios), but we were told that could not be safe,” said Gede Peterson, director of Les Cayes General Hospital. Patients were on beds and mattresses on the hospital’s open-air veranda, hooked up to IV bags of saline fluid. Others lay in the garden under bedsheets erected to shield them from the brutal sun. Further, the director said that the refrigeration in the hospital's morgue has not worked for three months, but after the earthquake struck on Saturday, staff had to store as many as 20 bodies in the small space.

According to news agency Xinhua, around 3,000 houses were damaged in the powerful Earthquake. It is worth mentioning that the country has already been struggling with the coronavirus pandemic, gang violence, worsening poverty, and political uncertainty following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise on July 7, with the recent natural disaster, the country has further plunged into a human catastrophe.

Why Haiti is prone to the devastating earthquake

According to experts, Haiti is prone to earthquakes as it sits near the intersection of two tectonic plates that make up the Earth’s crust. Earthquakes can occur when those plates move against each other and create friction. Haiti is also densely populated. Also, many of its buildings are designed to withstand hurricanes — not earthquakes. Those buildings can survive strong winds but are vulnerable to collapse when the ground shakes. “Hispaniola sits in a place where plates transition from smashing together to sliding past one another,” said Rich Briggs, a research geologist at the U.S. Geological Survey’s Geologic Hazards Science Center.

(With inputs from AP)

(Image Credit: AP)