Haiti Earthquake: Death Toll Rises To 2,189; Rescue Operations Ongoing For 332 Missing

The death toll from a devastating earthquake that struck Haiti has reportedly risen to 2,189 on Thursday, according to the country's civil protection agency. According to the updated toll, more than 12,000 people were injured when the 7.2 magnitude quake hit the southwestern part of Haiti on Saturday, destroying at least 2,868 homes and damaging another 5,410. The civil protection agency added that the rescue operations are ongoing to search 332 people who have been reported missing. Making the situation further worse, destruction has also pushed hospitals to the brink and blocked roads that would carry emergency supplies.

The Southwestern part of the country suffered maximum damage

The southwestern part of the country was hit hardest by the earthquake with hospitals, schools, offices, and churches were also demolished or badly damaged. The hardest-hit departments of South, Nippes, and Grand'Anse were further affected and drenched by the tropical storm Grace. Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry announced a state of emergency in the country following the earthquake and urged for solidarity in the face of the disaster. "When it comes to medical needs, this is our biggest urgency. We are continuously sending medications and medical personnel to the facilities that are affected," Prime Minister Henry had said.

UNICEF providing helping hand

Meanwhile, United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) stated that among affected people by the quake, at least 5,40,000 are children. Nevertheless, UNICEF provided medical supplies to affected areas within hours of the earthquake, with a truck delivering at least six medical kits to three hospitals in Les Cayes. The UN agency is working closely with the government of Haiti to carry out rapid assessments of children's needs as well as community-based engagement activities to prevent family separation and to ensure protection and psychosocial support for children. Besides, a number of countries have also come forward to provide Haiti with humanitarian aid. It is worth mentioning here that the Caribbean country is rocked by an earthquake and tropical storm at a time when it is still struggling with the coronavirus pandemic, gang violence, worsening poverty, and the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.

Image Credits: AP