Haiti Earthquake: Spain To Send 30 Tonnes Of Humanitarian Aid, Says Foreign Ministry

Days after a deadly earthquake and storm-led floods ravaged the Caribbean country; foreign aid has started reaching different parts of Haiti. The Spanish Foreign Ministry said that the country would send 30 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Haiti on Saturday. The humanitarian cargo includes 20 tonnes of aid by the Spanish government and 10 tonnes of aid by several humanitarian organisations, such as the Spanish Red Cross, Action Against Hunger, and Medecins du Monde. The aid comprises medical materials, tarpaulin for shelters, kitchen kits, and water-cleaning material. In addition to these, an aid of 250,000 euros (over $292,000) has also been allocated by the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation.

At least 6,00,000 people still require emergency assistance

According to the Haitian authorities, as many as 6,00,000 people across the country still require emergency assistance; however, many countries, including the United States, Mexico, Canada, Venezuela, and EU members, have already sent humanitarian aid. Last Thursday, the warship USS Arlington was dispatched by the United States to offer humanitarian assistance. The US Coast Guard was also transporting injured persons from Les Cayes to the capital city of Port-au-Prince. The French armed forces minister Florence Parly confirmed sending a ship with humanitarian cargo, a helicopter, and 25 soldiers to Haiti. The UNICEF provided medical supplies to affected areas within hours of the earthquake, with a truck delivering at least six medical kits to three hospitals in Les Cayes. However, as per reports, large-scale aid is yet to reach many affected areas.

More than 2,000 people killed

More than 2,000 people lost their lives, and over 12,000 sustained injuries when a deadly 7.2 magnitude earthquake swept Haiti on Saturday, August 14. According to reports, it also flattened tens of thousands of buildings into rubble besides damaging dozens of hospitals, schools, offices, and churches. The civil protection agency said that the rescue operations are ongoing to search over 300 people who have been reported missing. Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who has been in the post less than a month, has declared a state of emergency.

