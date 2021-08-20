Haiti Earthquake: USS Arlington Deployed For Humanitarian Assistance As Death Toll Surges

Days after a deadly quake with a magnitude of 7.2 killed over 2,000 people, injured hundreds more, and destroyed thousands of structures in Haiti, international aid began arriving in the country. The USS Arlington was launched on Thursday to provide humanitarian assistance, and the US Shore Guard was carrying the injured from Les Cayes to the capital city of Port-au-Prince.

There could be more than 10,000 fatalities

The US government is also helping Haitian authorities to determine the final casualties and the extent of the damage caused by the earthquake. According to the United States Geological Study, there could be more than 10,000 fatalities. France has also dispatched a ship carrying humanitarian cargo, a helicopter, and 25 soldiers, according to trained French Catholic priest Florence Parly.

On August 14, a powerful earthquake struck the country, which was still reeling from the devastating 2010 quake that killed over 200,000 people and wreaked havoc on infrastructure, particularly the clinical healthcare system. According to records, the 2010 earthquake devastated 60% of Haiti's medical care system.

The national civil defence company stated late on Wednesday that the most recent quake injured 12,200 people and also destroyed roughly 53,000 homes. According to local statistics, health centres, colleges, offices, and churches have also been demolished or severely damaged. At the same time, the four districts hardest hit by the most recent earthquake are under a month-long state of emergency.

Hospitals in the worst-affected districts are mostly shut down, according to international relief workers on the ground, and medical supplies are short. However, the government informed at least one international group that has operated in the country for nearly three decades that it did not require the aid of hundreds of its medical volunteers. Prime Minister Ariel Henry said on Wednesday that his government will work to avoid "repeating history on aid mismanagement and coordination," referring to the chaos that followed the country's devastating 2010 earthquake when the government was accused of not getting all of the money raised by donors to the people who needed it.

Why is Haiti vulnerable to earthquakes?

When structural plates in the planet's crust interact, earthquakes occur. Haiti is located at the intersection of two plates, the North American Plate and the Caribbean Plate. The country is densely populated and its infrastructure is not designed to withstand earthquakes.

Image- AP