Haiti Gang Leader Threatens To Kill Captive Missionaries, Demands $17mn Ransom

The leader of the Haitian 400 Mawozo gang which has taken hostages of 17 US and Canadian missionaries, has threatened that he would murder them all if he doesn't receive what he wants. This message has been delivered through a video that was released on Thursday. The leader, Wilson Joseph is seen in a video that was shared on social media wearing a blue suit, a blue cap, and a big cross around his neck.

Quoting Gang leader Wilson Joseph's statement from the video, AP reported, “I swear by thunder that if I don’t get what I’m asking for, I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans”. While Joseph was speaking in front of the graves of his gang members who were killed recently, he simultaneously threatened Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry and the commander of Haiti's National Police, Léon Charles. “You guys make me cry. I cry water. But I’m going to make you guys cry blood,” he said.

Further, according to Henry's office, police chief Léon Charles has resigned on Thursday afternoon, and the place was eventually given to Frantz Elbé. As per CNN, the missionary group which is also reported to comprise numerous youngsters has been taken captive by the gang since October 16, Saturday, when they were abducted while travelling by vehicle towards the northeast of the capital city of Port-au-Prince.

The gang demanded $1 million per person to free American and Canadian missionaries

Officials claimed previously this week that the gang was seeking $1 million per person as their demand for releasing captive missionaries. However, it was not certain whether the demand included the five children in the group, one of whom was just eight months old. Sixteen Americans and one Canadian, as well as their Haitian driver, were kidnapped.

The families, those who were abducted are from Amish, Mennonite, as well as other traditional Anabaptist communities in Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Oregon, and Ontario, Canada, according to Weston Showalter, a spokesperson for the religious group. The death threat delivered by the gang leader exacerbated the already high levels of anxiety all across Holmes County, Ohio, which is home to Christian Aid Ministries and has been one of the country's biggest concentrations of Amish, conservative Mennonites, and allied organisations.

As per a report released on Tuesday by Haiti's ombudsman-like Office of Citizen Protection, a gang has even kidnapped a Haiti university professor on the same day when the missionaries were taken into hostages. It further stated that despite a ransom being collected, a Haitian pastor who was kidnapped earlier this month has not been freed.

The total number of women and children abducted during the first eight months of this year has exceeded the figure for the entire previous year, according to UNICEF. The organisation further revealed that 71 women and 30 children were kidnapped this year, compared to 59 women and 37 children the previous year.

