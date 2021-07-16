Haiti: Head Of Security At Assassinated President's Residence Detained

Head of security at Haiti’s presidential residence has been placed in police custody as authorities continue to probe into the assassination of the country’s President Jovenel Moise at his home. Dimitri Herard, who serves as the head of the General Security Unit of the National Palace was, on Wednesday, interrogated by the Inspector General after he failed to appear at a mandatory court hearing in the capital. Herard was later handed over to the police in the capital Port-au-Prince, where he said that he was expecting a “ fair chance at a fair investigation", CNN reported.

Haiti, located southeast of the US, went into turmoil after the country’s President Jovenel Moïse was killed and his wife Martine Moïse was wounded in a well-coordinated attack at their residence in the country's capital. In the gruesome attack, the Haitian leader was shot 12 times in the head and his eyes gouged out. Haitian Police fatally shot four suspects while twenty-six Colombians and two Haitian-Americans have been arrested so far over Moïse’s assassination. The police recovered Colombian passports, assault rifles, machetes, walkie-talkies, and materials including bolt cutters and hammers from the detainees.

Meanwhile, Carl Martin, who is coordinating Herard's legal defense team disclosed that the police have seized the security officer’s gun and cellphone in the aftermath of his arrest. Marting further said that when Herard asked the reason for his sudden police custody, he was told that the decision has "come from above". As of now, the Police haven't issued any statement regarding the same.

Haiti interim leader calls US troops

A stunning request for US military support was raised by Haiti’s interim government along with urging the United Nations (UN) to deploy troops to stabilize the crucial infrastructure in the aftermath of Moïse’s assassination. While Haiti’s interim government followed the suit from the 1915 tumult when the country’s last president was assassinated, Mathias Pierre, Haiti’s elections minister, defended the government’s request for military assistance. In an interview with the Associated Press, Pierre said, “What do we do? Do we let the country fall into chaos? Private properties destroyed? People killed after the assassination of the president? Or, as a government, do we prevent?” He added, ”We’re not asking for the occupation of the country. We’re asking for small troops to assist and help us. ... As long as we are weak, I think we will need our neighbours.”

Image: AP