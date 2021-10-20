Haiti: How A Missionary Group Managed To Escape Kidnappers Two Years Before?

An unknown group member of Christian Aid Missionaries reported a dramatic escape from a group of men near the Port-au-Prince airport in a 2019 blog post, indicating that the danger for them was obvious, long before the missionaries and children were kidnapped from the side of the road in Haiti, as per the reports of CNN.

According to the author of the blog post, there were two, then three and more and more of them in a matter of seconds. Countless large arms poured through the front windows on both sides. He further stated that they tried to keep moving, but the gang was leaping on the back of the vehicle, piling on the bonnet, and hanging all over the truck. According to CNN, the vehicle's driver tried to accelerate up but hit a massive rock. The men attempted but failed to slash the vehicle tyres. He stated that he is not sure how they managed to get out of there in the end, but they did so without being shot at.

Things took a turn for the worse on Saturday. After visiting an orphanage in Croix-des-Bouquets, a northeast suburb of the capital Port-au-Prince, the 400 Mawozo gangs kidnapped seventeen Christian Aid Ministries members, ranging in age from 8 months to 48 years. Members of one family had just arrived in Haiti earlier this month with a little infant when they were kidnapped.

They've been held captive for the past four days.

The captors of the missionaries have demanded $1 million each captive, for a total of $17 million, and have so far refused to budge. According to Liszt Quitel, Haiti's Minister of Justice, the kidnappers have been warned about the dangers of injuring the hostages, as well as the possible punishments. Those warnings, on the other hand, have no effect on them.

400 Mawozo is known for kidnappings in groups

According to a Haitian security source, the 400 Mawozo, which has up to 150 members, is known for kidnappings in groups and dominates much of Croix des Bouquets. Five priests and two nuns, including two French residents, were kidnapped and ultimately released for ransom in the same location in April, according to CNN.

Image: AP